Milan Cortina 2026 unveils official after earning 72 per cent of vote

Italy has finally chosen the official anthem for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, which was announced on Rai Uno by Amadeus, an Italian television and radio presenter, who had officially started the voting.

Fino all'alba, which translates as "Until the dawn", was composed by "La Cittadina" of San Pietro Martire, a youth music group in Seveso, and obtained 72 per cent of the votes based on a song contest which closed on February 22.

The group was born 141 years ago in 1881 and consists of young music lovers who were financed by the sale of cereals and fodder.

The first headquarters of "La Cittadina" was a large stable to accommodate and keep the musicians warm.

The new Milan Cortina 2026 anthem was created in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of University and Research, involving civil and military bands from Italy.

They were invited to compose and present original songs inspired by the Olympic and Paralympic values.

Italian singer and actress Arisa interpreted the song on the stage of the Sanremo 2022 Festival, which took place at the Teatro Ariston in Sanremo.

She met the two young composers, Francesco Marrone and Giulio Gianni, during a live call through the Milan Cortina 2026 Instagram page.

The other candidate song was Un po' più in là by students at the CPM Music Institute of Milan played by Malika Ayane.

Milan Cortina 2026 was awarded the Games in June 2019 by the International Olympic Committee.

The Winter Olympics is schedule to take place from February 6 to 22 in 2026, with the Paralympic Games following March 6 and 15.