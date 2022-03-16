OnePlan announced as event planning suppliers for Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour cycling races

Event planning platform OnePlan has been appointed as event planning suppliers for this year’s editions of cycling’s Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour races.

OnePlan's event planning tool software enables race organisers to map, design and manage events, with features including the planning of stage starts and finishes.

This can help with enhancing rider safety, while improving experiences for both spectators and host venues.

World Triathlon partnered with the platform in a bid to help cities reduce event costs and to open up the possibility of staging major events more widely.

The Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour races are both organised by SweetSpot, and their route director Andy Hawes said: "We are really excited to be working in partnership with OnePlan this year and helping them develop a cycling specific package to add to their already successful event platform.

"Working with OnePlan will enhance the information we are able to share with our stakeholders and will provide a much clearer picture of where all the event infrastructure will be placed on the day, not just at the starts and finishes, but also along the route."

OnePlan have been appointed as event planning suppliers for this year's edition of the Tour of Britain ©Getty Images

Sports governing bodies including World Triathlon, the International Basketball Federation and the Silverstone Circuit, which currently hosts Formula One’s British Grand Prix, already work with OnePlan.

OnePlan chief executive Paul Foster added: "We’re delighted SweetSpot have chosen OnePlan as its event planning partner for the Tour of Britain, Women’s Tour and Tour Series events.

"These elite events will benefit from the centimetre accuracy planning in OnePlan, improving event safety and the spectator experience.

"As cycling continues to grow in the UK, we’re excited to see how all types of cycling events will benefit from OnePlan’s easy-to-use platform."

The Women’s Tour, a six-stage International Cycling Union Women’s WorldTour event is scheduled to take place from June 6 to 11.

The Tour of Britain, a men’s eight-stage professional road cycling race is due to run from September 4 to 11.

The partnership with OnePlan also covers the Tour Series, a series of circuit races held across Britain in a team-based format, scheduled to run throughout May.