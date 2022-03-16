The International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup circuit is set to host the finals at Holmenkollen Ski Arena in Oslo tomorrow, after some uncertainty over the last two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition is set to begin with the women’s 7.5 kilometres sprint and continues on Friday (March 18) with the men’s sprint over 10km.

On Saturday (March 19), both men and women have pursuit races over 12.5km and 10km respectively, while the competition is scheduled to end on Sunday (March 20), with mass start races.

Holmenkollen is used to welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans to the stadium every winter to enjoy the sporting action and this year spectators will finally return to the stands.





Marte Olsbu Røiseland of Norway continues to lead the overall women’s standings with 807 points followed by Sweden’s Elvira Öberg with 725 points, and her sister and compatriot Hanna Öberg who is third on 618.

Kazakhstan-born Belarusian biathlete, Dinara Alimbekava has slipped from third to fourth with 589 points after being unable to compete during the IBU World Cup stage in Otepää in response to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Belarus.

Lisa Theresa Hauser of Austria is in fifth with 577 points so far.

Among the men, the rankings continue to be led by the French biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet with 870 points followed by his compatriot Émilien Jacquelin second on 625.

Sebastian Samuelsson is still in third with 596 points, while Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen of Norway is fourth on 594.

Norwegian Sturla Holm Lægreid stays in fifth with 574.

The teams celebrate their victories on the podium of single mixed relay competition of the Biathlon IBU World Cup, in Otepää ©Getty Images

Sweden's team Sebastian Samuelsson and Hanna Oeberg, winner Norway's team Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and Sturla Holm Laegreid and third placed German team Erik Lesser and Franziska Preuss are all coming to Holmenkollen to continue the search for medals.

According to the IBU's Instagram page, there was foggy weather to start the day in Holmenkollen today, but hopefully the meteorology will change until the beginning of the competition tomorrow.

The IBU has created campaigns to provide support to the people of Ukraine and they remain open until the last day of the finals in Holmenkollen, which is scheduled to take place on March 20.

People can access all the information regarding the donations here.