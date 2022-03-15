Two men and two women voted onto International Biathlon Union Athletes’ Committee

Four biathletes have been voted on to the International Biathlon Union (IBU) Athletes’ Committee (AC) in an election involving close to 200 active competitors.

Clare Egan of the United States, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold of Norway, Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden and Germany’s Johannes Kuehn will serve a four-year term in their new positions.

A total of 11 candidates - eight women and three men - stood for election, which was conducted via a digital voting system from March 8 to 11.

Voting was open to all athletes who have participated in World Cup events this season in trimester one or two, or in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The four newly-elected members of the IBU Athletes' Committee (from left): Johannes Kuehn of Germany, Clare Egan of the United States, Sebastian Samuelsson of Sweden and Norway’s Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold ©IBU

To ensure gender balance, the two male and two female candidates with the highest number of votes were elected.

IBU President Olle Dahlin said: "On behalf of the IBU, I congratulate Clare, Ingrid, Sebastian and Johannes on their elections to the IBU Athletes’ Committee and commend all the candidates for their passion and commitment to supporting the development of our sport.

"The IBU Athletes’ Committee is critical in ensuring that the voice of the athletes is heard and that the decisions the IBU takes are in the best interests of the athletes.

"We look forward to welcoming the chair to the Executive Board and have no doubt they will bring great insight and experience to our discussions."

After a successful vetting of the new AC members by the Biathlon Integrity Unit, the four elected athletes will select the chair of the Committee.

Since 2018, the IBU AC chair also serves as a full voting member of the IBU Executive Board.