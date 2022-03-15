British Canoeing has appointed former professional cricketer Ashley Metcalfe as its new chief executive.

Metcalfe, currently chief executive of British Weight Lifting, will take up his new post on June 1.

During his nine-year tenure at British Weight Lifting, Metcalfe has overseen a transformation of the national governing body, which has grown in membership, diversity, financial security and increased its levels of governance and safeguarding.

In Tokyo last summer, Emily Campbell earned British Weightlifting’s first Olympic medal in 37 years and the first-ever medal for a British female athlete in the sport.

"It is a great honour to have been appointed to the role at British Canoeing," said Metcalfe, who played for Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire during his first-class cricketing career.

"The organisation has a great Olympic and Paralympic tradition and record, as well as enjoying much success across all its paddle-based disciplines.

"Furthermore, it is a hugely popular recreational activity for an increasingly diverse audience with an important role to play in driving environmental change.

"Building on its achievements over recent years, it is an exciting time for all involved in the sport with lots more potential as the organisation looks to implement its new strategic plan that will ensure the sport remains relevant, accessible and welcoming to all.

"I’ve had nine fantastic years at British Weight Lifting and I’m proud of what we have achieved and the position the organisation is now in but the time is right for a new challenge."

Metcalfe will be joining British Canoeing as the organisation embarks on its new four-year strategy Stronger Together 2022-2026.

His Yorkshire career stretched from 1983 to 1995, during which time he scored a vital 47 in the County’s 1987 Benson and Hedges Cup final win over Northamptonshire at Lord’s.

Metcalfe’s father-in-law was the former Yorkshire and England captain and manager Ray Illingworth.

Metcalfe has also been involved in businesses which specialise in marketing and events as well as chief executive of a natural healthcare company.

Professor John Coyne CBE, chair of British Canoeing, said: "I am delighted that after a thorough and comprehensive search process British Canoeing have appointed Ashley Metcalfe as its new CEO to replace David Joy who announced his departure late last year.

"He has been outstanding in his leadership of British Weight Lifting: not just the competitive success but the growth and breadth of development during his tenure."