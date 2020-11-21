British Canoeing has announced a new environmental partnership with cleaning products supplier Ecoworks Marine as it bids to protect the country’s waterways.

As part of the agreement, Ecoworks is expected to create a washdown station at next year’s International Canoe Federation Canoe Freestyle World Championships – scheduled to be held in Nottingham from July 13 to 17 – to clean athletes’ equipment as they come off the water.

Members of British Canoeing are also set to benefit from a 15 per cent discount on Ecoworks' products.

British Canoeing claim Ecoworks’ passion for the ocean and the environment aligns with its commitment to protect and improve the country’s waterways.

Nottingham in England is set to stage next year's ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships ©Getty Images

"It’s great to partner with a company producing eco-friendly products so that paddlers can clean their kit effectively before entering or leaving the water as well as safeguard the natural environment," said Richard Atkinson, waterways and environment policy officer for British Canoeing.

Angus Johnson, business development manager for Ecoworks Marine, said: "Whether it’s yachting, surfing or paddle sports, the ocean and waterways are our playground.

"New 2020 figures show a considerable decline in the health of our waterways and there are a number of contributing factors to this.

"Teaming up with British Canoeing and their members means together we have the opportunity as a larger unit to spread the word of the importance and the initiatives we can take as individuals to better take care of our global waterways and pass on these learnings to others."