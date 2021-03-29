The logo and visual identity have been unveiled for the International Cycling Union (UCI) Cycling World Championships, with the first edition due to take place in Glasgow and across Scotland in 2023.

The logo was unveiled by the UCI and the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Organising Committee.

Organisers said the central element of the logo is a "squiggly" bicycle, which is claimed to portray a sense of playfulness, inclusivity and positivity.

The logo also associates with the slogan #PowerOfTheBike, a symbol of the event's aim to provide a lasting legacy for Scotland and its population.

A variant of the logo, associating a different colour with each discipline, will be proposed to highlight the different events at the World Championships and to enable fans to identify them more easily.

The brand identity of the event has been created by design agency Stand, which is based in Glasgow and Amsterdam.

The identity is claimed to highlight the professionalism, credibility and universality of the UCI and the UCI World Championships, while combining it with the warm, friendly and inclusive welcome of Glasgow and Scotland.

The event identity will also be used for future editions of the UCI Cycling World Championships, in 2027, 2031 and beyond.

"We are delighted to be launching the brand identity for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, Glasgow Scotland," said Trudy Lindblade, the event's chief executive.

"The Championships promises to be a truly memorable event for everyone involved and the celebratory, inclusive and inspiring nature of the identity reflects what people will experience over the 10 days in August 2023.

"I'd like to thank the UCI for allowing us to continue using the coveted rainbow colours in the central element of the logo after the event.

"It will help us to continue to support our wider vision for the Championships which is to be a catalyst for collaboration and positive change across Scotland and we hope that the people of Scotland take the 'squiggly bike' into their hearts as we celebrate the power of the bike long after 2023."



The first of its kind, the 2023 Cycling World Championships will combine 13 disciplines into one event.

The World Championships will take place across 10 days, with road, track cycling, mountain bike, BMX Racing, BMX freestyle, trials and indoor cycling all set to feature.

"The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will bring together, for the first time in the history of our sport, several thousand athletes from different disciplines and five continents in an unprecedented celebration of cycling in Glasgow and across Scotland," said Amina Lanaya, the UCI director general.

"The event logo and visual identity we are unveiling illustrates the excellence and universality of the UCI World Championships combined with the expertise, hospitality and vision of our hosts.

"This unique event will leave a lasting legacy in Scotland for generations to come and will make history for the UCI and our sport in all its forms - competition, leisure and transport."