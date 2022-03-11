Masters wins another biathlon gold ahead of Gretsch at Beijing 2022

Oksana Masters led an American one-two in the women's individual sitting biathlon event at Beijing 2022 following a nervous wait in the finish area.

The 32-year-old got the better of her team-mate Kendall Gretsch with a time of 42min 17.9sec despite now missing her first shot across all three biathlon events of these Winter Paralympics at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

Gretsch, who won middle-distance gold ahead of Masters in second, crossed the line 5.8sec behind looking completely drained and unable to capitalise on her compatriot's mistake, which forced Masters to complete a penalty loop of 100 metres.

China's Shan Yilin rounded out the top three in 42:36.6 to add to her silver medal from the sprint event earlier at the Games.

Gretsch had a 8.8sec advantage after shooting clean on her final trip to the range but was clearly running on empty and struggled in the final 2.5 kilometres.

Masters and Gretsch have enjoyed a healthy rivalry in Beijing, with Gretsch triumphing in the 10km event and Masters prevailing in the sprint.

In the men's sitting, China's Liu Mengtao was flawless with the rifle as he powered to a stunning victory in 38:29.4, ahead of Ukraine's runner-up Taras Rad by 44.5sec.

Benjamin Daviet won his first biathlon gold medal of Beijing 2022 today at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre ©Getty Images

His countryman Liu Zixu then completed the podium in third with a time of 39:27.5.

It is Liu Mengtao's second gold at Beijing 2022 following his middle-distance triumph, in addition to a sprint bronze.

France's Benjamin Daviet put an end to his disappointing Beijing 2022 biathlon results with an emphatic 37:58.9 victory in the men's individual standing race.

Daviet excelled at Pyeongchang 2018 with five medals, including three golds, but had not reached the biathlon podium prior to today in China.

Canada's Mark Arendz followed Daviet across the line 2:14.1 back, while Ukraine's Grygorii Vovchynskyi was a massive 4:27.1 off the pace but still took bronze, amplifying Daviet's dominance.

In the women's individual standing, Liudmyla Liashenko turned in an imperious performance to win in 47:22.0.

The Ukrainian led the race from start to finish and was completely untouchable despite missing two attempts at the shooting range.

China's Zhao Zhiqing then crossed the line 44.3sec later to claim silver, adding to her bronze medal from the sprint.

Brittany Hudak of Canada was 1:41.4 off the pace but it was enough to secure her second bronze of Beijing 2022, after triumphing in the 15km standing cross-country skiing event.

Oksana Shyshkova stormed to her third Beijing 2022 gold medal after powering to a 50:19.6 victory in the women's individual vision impaired with a flawless shooting performance.

It was a thrilling duel between the Ukrainian and Germany's Linn Kazmaier, who clocked in a mere 3.6 seconds later.

Kazmaier's compatriot Leonie Maria Walter then made up the podium in third a further 2 minutes and 4.4 seconds afterwards.

Shyshkova also won the biathlon sprint and the 15km cross-country title in the capital.

In the final biathlon event of the Games, Oleksandr Kazik secured Ukraine's eighth biathlon medal as he set a leading time of 43:16.1 in the men's individual vision impaired.

He led a one-two finish as compatriot Vitaliy Lukianenko clocked in 1:28.2 later.

China's Yu Shuang then crossed the line after 46:35.3 to prevent a Ukrainian podium sweep, as Yaroslav Reshetynskyi and Anatoliy Kovalevskyi came fourth and fifth, respectively.







