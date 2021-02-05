Beijing 2022 head of legacy tells GSW that Games will be "unique" post-COVID celebration for the world

Tony Liu, head of legacy for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, has told Global Sports Week Paris the timing of the Games - due to start on February 4 - will give "unique" significance.

"So far the whole world is combating the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are working closely with the IOC [International Olympic Committee]," Liu said.

"We all have confidence that we will host safe and excellent Games and that will be a big milestone for people around the world, bringing all the people together in overcoming the global disasters.

"So I think that will make our Games more unique than ever."

Asked to assess the benefits of Beijing becoming the first city to host a Summer and Winter Games, Liu responded: "The biggest one will be that by hosting two Olympic Games there will be more people participating in sports.

"The Beijing 2008 Summer Games were a big milestone for China and after them many more people began participating regularly in sports like running, cycling, swimming and badminton.

"So the Beijing 2022 approach is that we are also hoping to get more people to get to know winter sports and to practise them - to go skating, for instance.

"By hosting two editions of the Games we have really boosted our sports development.

"Another opportunity is that by hosting two Games we celebrate our national strategy of Health China, to make our people stronger.

"We will be bringing our young generation more opportunities and access sport.

"Beijing will become the sports centre for Asia, and even for the whole world, because we have plenty of world-class venues and facilities."

Tony Liu, Head of Legacy for Beijing 2022, believes the Games can offer the world a "unique" post-COVID celebration ©GSW

Liu highlighted changes that had taken place in Beijing since it hosted the 2008 Games.

"The 2008 Games were a really big milestone for China and Beijing, where we impressed the whole world," Liu said.

"It increased our people’s passion for sports, which became a lifestyle and a new fashion for young people.

"In recent years our Government has made many measures to combat water and air pollution, and planted many trees.

"Another change is the volunteering spirit.

"People got to know about volunteering through the Games, and now there is more emphasis on volunteering for society - for big events, for old people or for those with impairment.

"So far we have had a million applications for people to become volunteers at Beijing 2022.

"There are a lot of other changes and benefits in the city following hosting the Summer Games in terms of infrastructure, transportation and technology on location.

"We have maximised the 2008 legacy for 2022 with much cost saving.

"For example the Water Cube become the Ice Cube and hosts the curling competition.

"After the Winter Games it will change back into a swimming pool.

"Also the national indoor stadium, which in 2008 hosted the gymnastics competition, will host ice hockey in 2022.

"All of these changes will make those venues become multi-functional sports facilities for summer and winter sports, which will certainly increase the business opportunities and promotion windows for their sponsors.

"The challenge will be to develop more programmes and activities for a range of sports to make the venues operational all year round."

Beijing 2022 this week celebrated the one-year-to-go marker, and IOC President Thomas Bach said the organisation was "very confident that our Chinese hosts will ensure safe and secure Olympic Games".