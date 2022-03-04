Following an emergency meeting, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Executive Committee has announced that it is banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in its competitions.

The ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in FIG competitions comes in on Monday (March 7) and lasts until further notice.

Russian and Belarusian nationals that are members of the FIG Executive Committee or the organisation’s Technical Committees are not affected by the move.

The FIG said it took the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee, the stance of the FIG Athletes Commission and concerns expressed by National Federations when reaching this decision.

Russian and Belarusian athletes are able to compete in the ongoing Apparatus World Cup in Doha ©Getty Images

It described the decision as an "exceptional and emergency measure" aimed at "preserving the integrity of gymnastics, the safety and integrity of members and all athletes and participants, and at fighting against all forms of violence and of sports injustice."

The sanctions do not affect the ongoing Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, but will impact the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, from March 10 to 13.

The FIG had already banned the flags and anthems of Russia and Belarus at all its competitions in response to the countries invasion of Ukraine.