Female athletes throughout the history of the sport will be specially honoured on day four of this year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the Organising Committee has pledged in recognition of International Women’s Day, which is taking place today.

Event presentation in the stadium on July 18, which contains several key women’s events, will highlight historic moments involving women in track and field, as well as underlining the accomplishments of current performers, under the banner of "Women in the Spotlight."

"The schedule of events on July 18 felt like the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on women at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22," said Sarah Massey, chief executive of Oregon22 LLC.

"The incredible competition will lend itself perfectly to an emphatic celebration of women in athletics."

Venezuela's Olympic and world triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas is likely to be competing on day four of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, which will showcase women's athletics ©Getty Images

The fourth day of competition at the Championships, which is due to run from July 15 to 24 at the re-built Hayward Field arena in Eugene, will start at 6.15am PST with the women’s marathon, which will feature leading home performers in Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Molly Seidel and Sara Hall, who recently set a United States half marathon record.

The second day of competition in the heptathlon will take place in both morning and evening sessions, and the latter will feature the women’s triple jump final and the women’s 1500 metres final.

It is hoped the action will involve athletes such as Olympic triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas, Belgium’s double Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam and Kenya’s double Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon.

Plans are also underway for there to be a summit and panel discussion during the Championships focused on the roles and opportunities for women in athletics.

This will be a collaborative project between World Athletics’ Gender Leadership Taskforce, WCH Oregon22, USA Track & Field and the University of Oregon.