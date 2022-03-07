ASOIF to hold hybrid General Assembly in June after SportAccord Summit cancelled due to Ukraine invasion



The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) will hold a hybrid General Assembly in Lausanne on June 8, following the cancellation of SportAccord Summit in Yekaterinburg.

The decision was made at ASOIF’s first Council meeting of the year.

SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit was cancelled last month, following Russia launching an invasion in Ukraine.

The ASOIF General Assembly has typically be held during the Summit, although the past two editions have been virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese capital Beijing and then Olympic capital Lausanne in Switzerland had been due to stage the 2020 edition, but the pandemic led to it being cancelled altogether.

Yekaterinburg was first supposed to host the summit in May 2021, before it was rescheduled to November 2021, and then again to May 2022.

The ASOIF has opted to hold a hybrid event again on June 8, where discussions will centre on preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, amendments to the ASOIF Statutes, and new projects.

ASOIF has not held an in-person General Assembly since the Gold Coast in 2019 due to COVID-19 ©SportAccord

ASOIF President Francesco Ricci Bitti backed International Federations who have relocated or cancelled events in Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine, as well as making decisions over the participation of athletes and officials from the two nations in international competitions.

"What’s happening in Ukraine right now is heartbreaking," Ricci Bitti said.

"It goes totally against our values - against the Olympic values.

"We are thinking of the many affected people, young and old, in these extremely difficult and troubling times.

"Let’s all do our utmost to advocate and stand together for peace."

The ASOIF Council meeting saw an update provided on the fourth review of International Federation Governance, which has seen a full response rate by the ASOIF members to the self-assessment questionnaire.

The submissions are now under evaluation by independent external assessors.

The fourth review of International Federation Governance Review is due to be published soon by ASOIF, building on the report published in June 2020 ©ASOIF

The ASOIF said a paper that aims to enhance the recognition of the role of International Federations by European Union decision-makers and on the future of the "European Model of Sport" is also being finalised.

The document will reportedly propose a new collaboration model for public authorities, the sports world and the commercial sector.

The ASOIF promised the document will be published in the coming weeks.

The Council also welcomed the 2022 edition of the Women Lead Sports online programme, aimed at preparing more potential female leaders to serve in elective positions within the Olympic Movement.

A proposal for several amendments to the ASOIF Statutes, which relate to the membership status, related rights and obligations, and lapse of membership was approved.

The proposal is now due to be voted on at the General Assembly.