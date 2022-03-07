The European Canoe Association (ECA) has awarded several European Championships for 2023, 2024 and 2025 following its latest Board of Directors meeting.

It also decided to suspend the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes until further notice due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The ECA Board also voted to suspend all officials from Russia and Belarus from officiating at any event sanctioned by the governing body, and from attending or taking part in any ECA meetings, committees and forums.

Due to no one applying for the competition, the 2022 Canoe Freestyle European Championships were cancelled by the ECA.

Brandenburg in Germany was awarded the 2023 Canoe Polo European Championships, while North Macedonia's capital Skopje is to hold the Wildwater Canoeing European Championships.

Salt, Girona in Spain is scheduled to host the Canoe Freestyle European Championships in 2024.

The 2025 Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe European Championships are to be held in Račice in Czech Republic, while the Junior and Under-23 Canoe Sprint European Championships in 2025 are set for Pitesti in Romania.

Crestuma in Portugal is scheduled to hold the 2025 Canoe Marathon European Championships; and the 2025 Dragon Boat Nations and Clubs European Championships was awarded to Spresiano in Italy.

Skopje is to hold the Wildwater Canoeing European Championships in 2023 ©Getty Images

Both Girona and Spresiano's hosting rights are subject to technical appraisal.

The ECA Paracanoe's technical delegate position has been given to Robert Weisz of Hungary following the departure of Anna Bjekefors.

Weisz was one of six candidates running for the position that was decided by the ECA Board.

Crete is to hold the 2023 edition of the ECA Congress too.

Prior to the Board meeting, an ECA delegation of Albert Woods, Miroslav Haviar, Branko Lovrić, Andrej Jelenc and ECA canoe sprint technical delegate Jovana Stanojević visited Maribor to inspect the canoe sprint venue for the 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival.

They met with Samo Peter Medved, Deputy Mayor of Maribor during their visit to the city.

The delegation was satisfied with the location.

ECA is set to meet next in May 2022.