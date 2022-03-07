Barbadian boxer Kimberly Gittens - a Central American and Caribbean Games medallist - has been awarded a scholarship under the Commonwealth Sport Women’s Leadership Programme.

Gittens, who will be one of the 25 female sport leaders to join the programme, was recommended by the Barbados Olympic Association from the pool of local applicants.

"This Commonwealth Sport scholarship was open to all female leaders in sport, including coaches, administrators, executives and officials from the 72 Commonwealth Games Associations," Vaneisha Cadogan, director of the National Olympic Academy in Barbados, said.

"It is truly an honour for Kimberly to be selected for this scholarship.

"We are confident that the insights Kimberly will gain through the programme will shape her into a leader who can support the development of other women in sport."

The programme aims to make participants leaders for equal rights in sport ©Getty Images

Applicants needed to produce a personal development plan which showed their progression over the course of one year.

To be successful in this scheme, they had to acknowledge what stage of development they are in, where they want to be, how they will get there and what support is required.

The target is to ensure participants develop themselves through educational and practical opportunities, enabling them to become leaders for equal rights in sport and their communities, as well as a strong role model for other women.

The six-component programme will also improve participants' understanding of their role in supporting equality inside the Commonwealth Sport Movement, it is claimed.

Every scholar has been awarded £5,000 (€6,000/$6,600) and will have two mentors - one local and one international.