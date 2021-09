Rohansonn Waithe and Ayanna Morgan are representing the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) at the International Session for Young Participants, hosted by the International Olympic Academy (IOA).

Waithe is the treasurer of the Barbados Chess Federation and Morgan is a track and field athlete.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Session for Young Participants, which is usually a two-week session held in Greece, which started last Friday (September 17), has been reduced to a seven-day online event.

The session will focus on the "Olympic Movement and the pandemic", the IOA said.

The special topic for the session is titled: "Olympic Games and the Pandemic: Opportunities, Challenges and Changes".

The event is due to end on Thursday (September 23) and has bought together students, athletes and members active in sport, including coaches, governing figures and teachers aged between 18 and 35.

"These representatives were selected from among a number of outstanding candidates and we expect them to be excellent ambassadors," director of the National Olympic Academy Vaneisha Cadogan stated.

"Barbados has a long history of participating in the International Session for Young Participants, and while it will be held virtually this year, we are confident that Ayana and Rohansonn will benefit from invaluable information, and we look forward to them sharing what they learn."

The BOA last month hosted an inaugural National Session for Young Participants, which was used to prepare candidates for the IOA's event.

The aim of the session is for participants to return to their respective countries and aid the National Committees and other sporting federations.