KOI hosts Modern Pentathlon Indonesia officials to discuss events and promoting country on world stage

Officials from Modern Pentathlon Indonesia (MPI) have met with the Olympic Committee of Indonesia (KOI) to discuss next year's Biathle/Triathle World Championships.

Bali is due to hold the event , which will be the first Biathle/Triathle World Championships in Asia.

Chairman Anthony Charles Sunarjo led the MPI delegation, while KOI President Raja Sapta Oktohari was also present for the meeting at National Olympic Committee headquarters.

Oktohari, who commended the MPI for landing hosting rights for the event, suggested it also consider other areas for future tournaments.

"We need to promote other regions in our country," Oktohari said.

"Bali is very well-known.

"I suggest MPI visit Manado as it has a beautiful beach as the venue."

Jakarta staged the 2018 Asian Games, along with Palembang, and Indonesia now has is sights set on the Olympics ©Getty Images

MPI chief Sunarjo referenced Jakarta-Palembang 2018 as giving the organisation confidence it could stage a high-class Biathle/Triathle World Championships.

"If we look back at the 2018 Asian Games, we can host the event with a high standard."

The MPI also supports Indonesia's ambition to host a future Olympic Games, Sunarjo stressed.

Indonesia is expected to stage a number of events in 2023 to work towards this goal, including the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games.