US hope of hosting future Rugby World Cups boosted by appearance of congressional resolution

A bipartisan resolution in favour of the United States bidding for future men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups has been introduced to Congress.

US President Joe Biden has been urged to back an American bid with the country setting its sights on staging the women’s competition in 2029 and men’s tournament in 2031.

The bipartisan congressional resolution was established by Alex Mooney and Eleanor Holmes Norton, co-chairs of the Congressional Rugby Caucus.

Its introduction is the first step in a process which could, if successful, result in the House of Representatives and US Senate agreeing to the resolution.

As well as encouraging Biden and federal agencies to support Rugby World Cup bids, USA Rugby said the resolution states that the US Congress will give "full consideration to legislative proposals or other requests to support preparations for these important events".

"The bid leadership team has been in close contact with officials across all levels of government to discuss the commercial and cultural value of bringing one of the world’s largest sporting events to US soil for the first time," a statement from USA Rugby read.

Jim Brown, chair of the USA Rugby World Cup Bid Committee, said it welcomes the efforts of the Congressional Rugby Caucus to "spearhead US Government support" to host Rugby World Cups in the future.

"Today’s resolution demonstrates a clear commitment to growing the game of rugby and advancing the United States’ Rugby World Cup bid - which will have important economic and cultural benefits at both the domestic and international level," said Brown.

USA Rugby had to file for bankruptcy in 2020, but the nation has long been viewed as a potential growth market for rugby union.

Holmes Norton claimed the sport had provided "health, self-esteem, teamwork and social skills" to youngsters across the country.

The USA Rugby World Cup Bid Committee recently published the results of a survey which found that 93 per cent of rugby supporters and 80 per cent of sports fans supported men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups being staged in the US.

The US is the favourite to win the 2031 Rugby World Cup hosting rights after entering exclusive targeted dialogue with World Rugby over that tournament.

It is also in talks over a future women’s Rugby World Cup, with the 2029 edition under consideration.

Australia is poised to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027 after being named the preferred candidate by the World Rugby Council, while England has been given the same status for the women's competition in 2025.

Final hosting rights for all four events are due to be awarded by the World Rugby Council in May.

It is the first time World Cups are being awarded under a new process whereby the Council received an evaluation of candidates rather than a recommendation, and voting will be made public.

Preferred candidates are to be invited to pitch what World Rugby calls "a flexible approach with hosting proposals that best fit their sporting, economic, social and environmental planning needs".