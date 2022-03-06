Colombian Olympic Committee meets coaches to begin plotting course to Paris 2024

The Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) has begun a series of meetings to lay out coaching plans for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Head coaches from a variety of sports and disciplines are scheduled to meet with the COC sports directorate and officials from Colombia's Sports Ministry in the coming days and weeks.

Germán Medina, the national BMX coach, was the first to take part in the meetings.

The discipline is one of Colombia's best, with Mariana Pajon and Carlos Ramírez winning silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women's and men's races at Tokyo 2020.

Pajon won gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, while no country has a better record in the discipline than Colombia.

Colombians have won six BMX racing medals in the four Games since it made an Olympic debut at Beijing 2008.

Anthony Zambrano was one of four Colombian silver medallists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

Sprint coach Nelson Gutiérrez and his contemporaries from weightlifting, boxing and archery are all taking part in the meetings, which will place a focus on sports where Colombia can boast a good track record.

Coaches from inline skating - not an Olympic sport, but one which will be contested at this year's World Games - taekwondo, wrestling and gymnastics are also due to participate.

Colombia won five medals in all at Tokyo 2020.

Anthony Zambrano earned silver over 400 metres and Sandra Arenas walked to a 20 kilometres silver, while weightlifter Luis Javier Mosquera also won a silver medal.