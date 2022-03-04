Novak Djokovic will be able to participate at the French Open after the country’s Government announced vaccine passports will not be required to access venues from March 14.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion claimed last month that he would be prepared to miss further Grand Slam events, with the Serbian saying he was not prepared to have a COVID-19 vaccine.

Djokovic had been deported from Melbourne on the eve of the Australian Open in January, having not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He spent 11 days in Australia following two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in an immigration detention hotel.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal clinched a men’s record 21st Grand Slam victory in Melbourne, putting him one clear of the absent Djokovic.

Uncertainty has continued over Djokovic’s participation in major events, with the world number two willing to miss events if the tournaments require mandatory vaccination for competitors.

He will now be cleared to defend his French Open title, with the Government ending a vaccination mandate.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the conditions existed to suspend the vaccination pass.

The French Government said change comes as the "health situation has improved significantly for several weeks", in particularly the pressure on hospitals.

Novak Djokovic would begin as the defending champion at the French Open ©Getty Images

The pass had been required to enter restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres, concert halls, stadiums, fairs and exhibitions, and on transport.

The mandatory use of masks will also end, except for on public transport.

Relaxation of the vaccine mandate should allow Djokovic to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

Djokovic would then seek to defend his French Open title, with the second Grand Slam event of the season beginning on May 22.

Djokovic has been included on the entry list for the Indian Wells Masters tournament, a Masters 1000 event on the men's Associated Tennis Professionals tour in the United States, despite organisers saying that proof of vaccination would be required for entry into the venue.