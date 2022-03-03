The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has requested applications to host its crucial Electoral Congress in June.

The IWF Electoral Congress has twice been postponed due to governance and procedural problems.

Initially the Congress had been scheduled for March 26 and 27 2021, before being delayed until December 20 and 21.

Elections were called off in November by the IWF Executive Board.

This followed several Board members being ruled ineligible to stand as candidates by an independent vetting panel.

An IWF Congress in December, held alongside the World Junior Championships in Tashkent, saw approval given for elections to take place on June 25 and 26.

Last month saw five independent members of the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission be approved at a special IWF Congress, as well as rule changes.

Rule changes allow for prospective candidates to make direct representations to the Eligibility Determination Panel, the body that carries out vetting procedures.

Those who are deemed ineligible will have the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Constitutional amendments were made effective immediately, rather than being delayed for 90 days, giving a green light for the elections to proceed in June.

The IWF is now seeking a host for the Congress.

"IWF sent out a letter to its Member Federations to look for a host for the 2022 IWF Electoral Congress which will be held between 25-26 June 2022," an IWF statement read.

"Member Federations open to host the Congress are kindly asked to send their application (letter of intent) until March 20 2022 17:00 CET by email to: [email protected]"

Weightlifting has been provisionally removed from the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic programme amid governance concerns ©Getty Images

The IWF has invited prospective candidates to submit their candidature forms and supporting documents by 5pm CET time in Lausanne on March 27.

The Eligibility Determination Panel will then review applications and decide the eligibility of candidates.

Candidates must outline the positions they are standing for, fill out and sign a declaration form and sign a consent and waiver form.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said in December that there should be no further delays in holding the elections, and that eligibility rules should be strictly adhered to if weightlifting wanted to regain the confidence of the organisation.

Weightlifting is on the programme for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but Bach has warned the situation could change.

The sport has been provisionally removed from the programme for Los Angeles 2028 and will only be included if the IWF satisfies certain conditions and undertakes a "culture change".

One of those conditions is punishing nations for doping by reducing their quota of places at Paris 2024.

The existing IWF Executive Board was initially due to be replaced in May last year.

The June elections mean it will have been in charge of the sport for 13 months beyond its mandate.