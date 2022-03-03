Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit took the early lead on the opening day of the Women's World Championship in Singapore with a round of 67, leaving her five-under par at the Sentosa Golf Club Tanjong Course.

The world number 13 putted for five birdies, crucially meeting par on all 18 holes.

American Danielle Kang - the world number four and recent Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner - was less consistent.

She scored seven birdies, but also three bogeys to finish the day on four-under 68.

Kang is tied for second with South Korean pair Inbee Park and A Lim Kim.

Park looked as if she would join Tavatanakit at the top of the table, but took five shots on the 18th, conceding a bogey.

All of Kim's four birdies came in the first half, followed by nine pars.

Fourteen golfers sit on three-under par including world number one and defending champion Jin Young Ko of South Korea.

Ko had a difficult start to her title defence after scoring a double bogey on the fourth and a bogey on the seventh.

However, she putted for five birdies in her last 11 holes to redeem herself.

China's Xiyu Lin - who was leading going into the final round last year before finishing third - is on three-under too.

Last year's runner-up, Australian Hannah Green, is down the order at two-over par for a score of 74.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko - who won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in January - is also on three-under, one in front of Irish golfer Leona Maguire, the victor from last month's LPGA Drive On Championship.

Three more rounds are scheduled to take place, with competition set to end on Sunday (March 6).