England are set to defend their title at the delayed Women’s Cricket World Cup, which is due to get underway in New Zealand tomorrow (Friday).

The tournament had been due to take place in 2021 but was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England won the last edition on home soil in 2017 when they narrowly defeated India by nine runs at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Eight teams are set to contest the tournament, with the first stage a league format in which England, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa all play each other.

The action is set to begin with hosts New Zealand facing the West Indies at Mount Maunganui, while one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches of the league stage takes place on Saturday (March 5) with England playing rivals Australia, who have won this title on a record six occasions.

The league phase is then due to conclude on March 27 with India playing South Africa, with the four teams with the most points following this stage reaching the knockout phase.

The semi-finals are scheduled to take place on March 30 and 31 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch respectively, with the final due to take place on April 3 in Christchurch.

To minimise any disruption to the tournament caused by coronavirus, the playing conditions have been altered to allow matches to be played even if teams have only nine fit players.

In such a scenario two female members of support staff can act as substitute fielders.

Another change to the playing rules is the use of super overs if matches are tied or rain disrupts play.

Prize money for the winners of the tournament has increased to $1.32 million (£975,000/€1.15 million) - double the amount from the previous edition in 2017.

The overall prize pot has also gone up to $3.5 million (£2.58 million/€3.07 million) - a 75 per cent increase from five years ago.