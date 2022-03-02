The Russian Ministry of Sport is preparing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge the decisions of several International Federations (IFs) to remove ban country's athletes from their competitions.

Much of the global sports community has ostracised Russian teams and athletes following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) advised for all of the country's athletes and officials to be barred from participating in all international sport, and more than 15 Olympic IFs have followed this advice by issuing bans.

"Over the past few days, the Ministry has worked closely with the Russian Olympic Committee on the subject of interaction with key sports federations, which provides for the preparation of such a plan [CAS appeal]," Russia's Deputy Minister of Sports Andrei Fedorov said, as reported by Russian state-run news agency TASS.

Multiple events scheduled to take place in Russia have also been cancelled or relocated, something which Federov believes Russia should be receive compensation for.

The IOC has told IFs to cancel or move any events they have scheduled in Russia or Belarus, which is supporting the invasion.

The Russian Ministry of Sport is seeking compensation for having multiple events taken away, including the UEFA Champions League final ©Getty Images

"The possibility and prospects of claiming the necessary funds that were made as a contribution and compensation for material damage are being determined," Federov said.

"Appropriate proposals will be given to the Government in the near future."

Saint Petersburg was stripped of the UEFA Champions League, a Formula One race in Sochi was cancelled and all remaining International Ski Federation World Cup legs in Russia were abandoned among multiple other changes to the sporting calendar.

Russia was also stripped of the Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Although the IOC advised IFs to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes outright, it has said they can compete as neutrals when it is not possible to remove them from competition for legal reasons or at such short notice.

This means that no athlete or team would be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus, with a recommendation for no national symbols, colours, flags or anthems to be displayed.

At the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, athletes from Russia and Belarus may only compete as neutrals, under the Paralympic flag, and their results will no be reflected on the medals table.