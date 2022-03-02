Sofia Parkour World Cup from 2021 to serve as Birmingham 2022 World Games qualifier

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) 2021 Parkour World Cup in Sofia will serve as the qualifying event for the Birmingham 2022 World Games, replacing the delayed World Championships.

The FIG Executive Committee made the decision during an online video conference, which was the first time it had met since the FIG electoral Congress in November.

The Parkour World Championships had been supposed to be the qualifier, but following several postponements due to COVID-19 the Bulgarian event took on the responsibility.

Hiroshima in Japan was due to host the FIG's first-ever Parkour World Championships from March 25 to 27 this year, before yet another postponement.

The event was first on the calendar for April 2020.

The Parkour World Cup in Sofia ran from September 9 to 12 last year.

Ukraine's Bohdan Kolmakov won the men's speed event while Miranda Tibbling of Sweden prevailed in the women's competition.

Tibbling's compatriot Elis Torhall and France's Lilou Ruel took gold in the men's and women's freestyle, respectively.

Sloss Furnaces is set to host the parkour, breaking, sport climbing and beach handball events at the Birmingham 2022 World Games ©TWG2022

The four events are due to make up the parkour programme for Birmingham 2022.

Parkour is making its World Games debut in the Alabama city, with Sloss Furnaces set to act as its venue.

Sport climbing, breaking and beach handball will also take place there.

The Games' Organising Committee announced this week that it would be ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in Birmingham.

The decision was made in line with the International Olympic Committee's recommendation that athletes from the two countries should be barred from all international sport.

Birmingham 2022 is due to be the first time that the United States has hosted the World Games since the inaugural edition in Santa Clara in 1981.

It was delayed by a year after the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries are due to take part.