Yalemzerf Yehualaw has broken the women's 10 kilometres road world record, shaving 24 seconds off the previous best time on the streets of Castellón in Spain.

The 22-year-old from Ethiopia set an extraordinary time of 29min 14sec, surpassing compatriot Kalkidan Gezahegne's 29:38.

That mark, set on October 3 last year in Geneva, is also still awaiting ratification.

"Today a dream came true," Yehualaw said.

"I felt really great in the race, the first 5km was very fast, I was struggling a little bit in the second 5km but I was still able to maintain a high pace.

"I’m so happy with this record!

"I want to thank the race organisers for this fantastic opportunity."

Yalemzerf Yehualaw set her first world record in Castellón today ©NN Running Team

Yehualaw’s remarkable achievement was run at a World Athletics Label race.

After securing bronze at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia in Poland, she became the second-fastest women ever over the half-marathon distance in 2021.

Yehualaw’s time of 1 hour 3min 51sec in the Valencia Half Marathon was 51sec slower than fellow Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey's new world record.

Gidey won that race in 1:02:52, overshadowing Yehualaw’s time.

Yehualaw is a member of the NN Running Team, a group which consists of some of the most accomplished distance runners in the world, including Gidey and Kenya’s back-to-back Olympic men's marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge.