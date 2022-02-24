Poland's Iga Świątek has beaten top seed Aryana Sabalenka of Belarus to reach the semi-final of the Qatar Open.

Świątek produced a stunning 6-2, 6-3 victory to condemn the world number two to defeat.

Sabalenka's first serve troubled her throughout the game, winning just 42 per cent of them in comparison to Świątek's 66 per cent.

Facing the seventh seed is Greece's Maria Sakkari, who overcame the United States' Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3.

Despite Sakkari scoring four of her 12 break points, Gauff managed to be in a position to break her opponent just three times throughout the game.

🍿 Semifinal Friday in DOHA 🍿



🇵🇱 [7] Swiatek vs. [6] Sakkari 🇬🇷

🇪🇪 [4] Kontaveit vs. [15] Ostapenko 🇱🇻



Play begins at 5pm local time ⏰#QatarTennis pic.twitter.com/9cnGujm4T3 — wta (@WTA) February 24, 2022

Crucially, the American succeeded on one occasion, ensuring Sakkari remained in control.

The other bracket saw Estonia's fourth seed Anett Kontaveit defeat Tunisia’s eighth seed Ons Jabeur.

After a tight first set that ended 6-4 in the Estonian’s favour, Jabeur failed to recover and Kontatveit took the second set 6-1.

She will face Jeļena Ostapenko in the second semi-final after the Latvian breezed past Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza.

Ostapenko out matched her opponent 6-2, 6-2, with 60 per cent break point success rate being a significant factor in the match.