Sabalenka progresses to her first quarter-final of the year at Qatar Open

Top seed Aryana Sabalenka needed just over an hour to progress to her first quarter-final of the year at the Qatar Open as the Belarusian dominated Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-1 in the last 16.

This was a change of fortunes for the world number two as she had lost three of her previous four matches to women outside the top-40 this year.

Sabalenka’s 26 winners and avoiding a double fault made up for her 13 unforced errors.

After an equal start of two games a piece, Sabalenka proceeded to win the next six games in a row to take control of the game.

"It was an amazing match, I really played well today," Sabalenka said.

"She played well as well, but maybe I was a little bit more lucky today.

Quarterfinalists in Doha:



🇧🇾 [1] Sabalenka vs. [7] Swiatek 🇵🇱

🇺🇸 [14] Gauff vs. [6] Sakkari 🇬🇷

🇹🇳 [8] Jabeur vs. [4] Kontaveit 🇪🇪

🇪🇸 [5] Muguruza vs. [15] Ostapenko 🇱🇻#QatarTennis — wta (@WTA) February 23, 2022

"The atmosphere was unbelievable, so I enjoyed every second on court."

Tunisian Ons Jabeur joined Sabalenka in the last eight after beating Czech Tereza Martincova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Estonia's number four seed Anett Kontaveit also triumphed over three sets with a 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 win against Anett Kontaveit of Belgium.

Iga Świątek of Poland overcame Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets.

Other results include Greece’s Maria Sakkari defeating the United States’ Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 and Latvia’s Jeļena Ostapenko cruising past Barbora Krejčíková 6-3, 6-2.

The US' Coco Gauff also beat Spain's Paula Badosa 6-2, 6-3.

Spainard Garbiñe Muguruza shook off American Madison Brengle 6-0, 6-2 in the final match of the day.