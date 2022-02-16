Morrison gears up for home Para Swimming World Series in Aberdeen

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic finalist Conner Morrison is anticipated to be one of the stars at the opening of the Para Swimming World Series.

Born in the Aberdeenshire town of Turriff, Morrison will be among the hundreds of elite athletes to take to the pools at the Aberdeen Sports Village’s (ASV) aquatics centre between February 17 and 20.

Morrison reached the men's S14 100 metres breaststroke final in Tokyo and has competed for the national squad in the Dublin and Madeira European Para Championships in 2018 and 2021.

The 23-year-old, who joined the University of Aberdeen Performance Swimming team at the ASV in 2015, will have his chance to further impress the world’s best.

The sports village can enjoy a similar opportunity, with the aim to showcase its capabilities to hold the World Series alongside the domestic British Para Swimming Meet 2022.

Tim Jones, Swim England's performance director, said he was pleased they are "adding to the legacy of the UK’s reputation as one of the leading Para sport hosts in the world".

Last year’s World Series in Sheffield saw 90 athletes from 21 countries attend, with British swimmers and Paralympic medallists such as Reece Dunn, Hannah Russell, and Grace Harvey participating.

Reece Dunn participated in the Para Swimming World Series last year ©Getty Images

Dunn won three golds, a silver and a bronze whilst Russell took one bronze and Harvey achieved a silver medal in Tokyo.

This edition of the World Series serves as an opportunity for the swimmers to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The facilities offered at the aquatics centre includes an Olympic-standard 50m, 10-lane training and competition pool.

There is also a 25m pool with a full floating floor and diving area with 10m springboards and diving platforms.

A standardised World Para Swimming points system through an online virtual competition platform will be used for calculating the result.

World Para Swimming believe this method guarantees the best-performing athlete across the series will be the winner of the overall World Series.

The Australian city of Melbourne will host another Para Swimming World Series alongside the Aberdeen edition from February 18 to 20.