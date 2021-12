Scottish city Aberdeen is set to host a leg of the 2022 Para Swimming World Series, which will mark the fifth time the competition has been held in Britain since its inception in 2017.

A four-day event is scheduled to be held at Aberdeen Sports Village's Aquatics Centre from February 17 to 20.

It will incorporate the 2022 British Para Swimming Meet.

Sheffield held the last British leg of the Para Swimming World Series in 2021.

Competition in Aberdeen will start a busy 2022 season which also features the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira in Portugal and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Aberdeen leg is expected to see an increase in entry numbers on last season, with COVID-19 countermeasures now more established.

Entries opened yesterday.

"World Para Swimming is extremely happy that Great Britain will continue to be part of the Para Swimming World Series," said Craig Nicholson, head of World Para Swimming.

"We have signed a multi-year agreement with British Swimming through to 2024 which represents a great step forward for our sport.

"It will give World Para Swimming and the nations the possibility to plan the activities during the whole cycle until the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games."

Swimmers who require classification must enter before January 5, while those who do not need to be classified have until January 25.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this leg of the World Para Swimming Series is set to be held behind closed doors.