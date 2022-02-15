Russia is heading to Sydney for their fifth International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s World Cup after a comfortable 102-68 victory against Puerto Rico.

Captain Raisa Musina led Russia to their first World Cup since 2010 with a dominating double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds, shooting 50 per cent from the field and knocking down seven of eight free throws.

The small forward also posted five assists, two blocks and a steal.

Russia took an early first quarter lead as they controlled the boards with 18 rebounds in the first twelve minutes.

Puerto Rico trailed 42-33 by the end of the half, leaving a faint glimpse of hope that an early run in the third quarter could lead to a quick turnaround.

Shooting guard Jazmon Gwathmey, who finished as the Washington DC leading scorer on 18.7 points per game, was Puerto Rico’s best chance for a resurgence.

However, Russia put the game out of sight by outscoring Puerto Rico 31-12 and extending their lead to 73-45 at the start of the fourth quarter.

In the end, Gwathmey’s 27 points, on 12 of 18 shooting from the field, and nine rebounds barely dented their opponent’s armour.

"The girls stuck to the game plan all 40 minutes," Alexander Kovalev, Russia’s coach, said.

"Everything that happened on the court went fine."

Russia’s Nina Glonti filled the stat sheet with 18 points on seven of nine field goals and three of four three-pointers, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Musina emphasised that Russia’s success came from their team fluidity, as displayed by 35 team assists to their 37 made field goals.

"First, I want to say that I'm proud of my team," said Musina.

"I think today, we played really like a team.

"We will continue to do a good job and I hope everybody will see a different team in Sydney.

"We will do everything better."

Russia’s qualification means they will have a chance to win the World Cup for the first time since the break-up of the USSR.

Last team on that flight to Sydney: Russia 🇷🇺 @russiabasket is qualified to the #FIBAWWC 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Bbkk8Ajci0 — FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWWC) February 15, 2022

The USSR won the tournament six times and secured two silver medals between 1959 and 1986.

The 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions saw Russia finishing as runners-up.

They progress alongside Belgium and the United States from Washington DC, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada and Japan from the Osaka qualifying tournament.

Belgrade’s Group A saw Australia, Serbia and South Korea qualify whilst China, France and Nigeria ensured their participation from Belgrade’s Group B.

Despite their attendance, Australia automatically qualified for hosting the tournament for the second time.

The US received the same privilege for being the current Olympic champions.

The draw for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 is due to take place on March 3.

The 19th edition of tournament is scheduled to be played between September 22 and October 1.