The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOC) is set to host a series of seven webinars on the theme of sport and sustainability on the Sweden Arena website from February 15 to 18.

The SOC aim to link the talks to the United Nation's global goals of good health and wellbeing, gender equality and responsible consumption and production.

"We will offer webinars that raise various sustainability issues based on the partner projects and collaborations we have," said Sara Gottfarb, project manager of Sweden Arena.

"Sweden Arena is a platform for meetings and energy and there are many good projects in progress in the sports world that deserve attention.

"If we can help put the spotlight on them, we are happy to do so."

The Swedish Olympic Committee aims to raise awareness of sustainability issues with the webinars ©Swedish Olympic Committee

The first day will feature talks on how corporations can help the wellbeing of refugees and power of sport in vulnerable areas.

The next day is set to be focused on women in sport and the SOC programmes that provide opportunities for women and girls.

Namely, Swedish ice hockey will be discussed.

The Swedish Ice Hockey Association, Swedish Women's Hockey League and SOC has made a long-term investment into its female players to develop the sport.

The remaining seminars will explore sport's impact on the environment, climate goals and human rights.

All of the webinars will be available for the public to view for free.

They have purposely been planned to fit around the schedule of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games so that participants do not miss any of the action.