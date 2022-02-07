A women’s ice hockey match involving Canada and Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) was delayed by more than an hour at the Winter Olympics here - with both sets of players forced to wear masks when they faced each other.

The preliminary round Group A clash was due to start at 12.10pm local time before being rescheduled to 1.15pm, with Beijing 2022 officials citing "safety and security concerns".

The ROC team spent 40 minutes on the ice at the Wukesong Sports Centre, while the Canadians stayed in the dressing room.

Canadian head coach Troy Ryan spoke to officials at the team’s bench before the ROC players returned to the changing room.

"Due to safety and security concerns the start time of game 13 ROC-CAN has been rescheduled to 13.15," an official notice from Beijing 2022 read.

There have been reports the ROC team - who have been hit by COVID-19 cases - withheld coronavirus testing results to their opponents.

An official document from Beijing 2022 said the delayed was due to "safety and security concerns" ©Getty Images

The match eventually went ahead with players emerging wearing masks.

Canada scored two goals in each period as they proved too much for the ROC team.

Marie Philip Poulin, Sarah Fillier, Erin Ambrose, Jamie Lee Rattray, Rebecca Johnston and Sarah Nurse all got on the scoresheet as Canada, with Anna Shokhina replying for the ROC.

The ROC were hit with an outbreak of coronavirus cases on the eve of the start of their campaign at the Games.

Diana Farkhutdinova, Angelina Goncharenko, Olga Sosina, Yekaterina Nikolayeva, Liana Ganeyeva and Lyudmila Belyakova were forced to miss the ROC’s opener against Switzerland after returning positive coronavirus results the day before.

Head coach Yevgeny Babariko confirmed the six players had gone into isolation, raising doubts over whether they will be able to feature in their group matches.

The ROC defeated Switzerland 5-2 on Friday (February 4) before losing to the United States a day later.

