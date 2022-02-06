The Olympic men's Alpine ski downhill has been postponed due to high winds at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, delaying the start of the sport at Beijing 2022.

It was set to be the first Alpine skiing event at the Games, featuring the International Ski Federation Alpine Ski World Cup discipline leader, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway and the men's downhill world champion Vincent Kriechmayr from Austria.

The action was supposed to start at 11 am local time this morning, but was moved back an hour because of the elements.

Vincent Kriechmayr is one of the main contenders in the men's downhill ©Getty Images

It was then delayed by another two hours for 2pm local time beforea decision was made by organisers to postpone the competition an hour before the rescheduled time.

There is no date or time determined for the men's downhill.

The women's giant slalom is scheduled for tomorrow, with legs set for 10:15am and 1:45pm local time.

More follows