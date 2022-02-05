David Bedford has retired as chief executive of Athletics Canada, a move which followed revelations that he made sexually inappropriate remarks on Twitter.

Canadian public broadcaster CBC reported that Bedford had deleted the comments, which featured as replies to several Twitter accounts and were sexually suggestive in nature.

He then explained to CBC: "It's my personal account.

"It's not like I was sending out photos or tweets myself.

"In this day and age with all we have been going through, I found some of these things funny so I commented.

"It's apparent others didn't feel the same way so I removed them."

According to CBC, an emergency Board meeting was then called in which Bedford's future was discussed, with chair Helen Manning claiming that the comments were "not something that is in keeping with the policy of how we see our people in the public domain".

Bedford has now left the organisation, with Mathieu Gentès taking over as interim chief executive.

Athletics Canada's statement did not reference the basis behind Bedford's departure, merely that he agreed that he "will be retiring from the organisation effective immediately" after meetings with the Board of Directors.

Canada's six-medal haul, including two golds, at Tokyo 2020 was its best Olympic performance in athletics since 1928 ©Getty Images

Manning is confident that the governing body is well-placed to move forward.

"We have a strong leadership group in place," Manning said.

"Over the coming days and weeks the Board will discuss the move forward plan.

"Mathieu Gentès will assume the role of interim CEO until further notice.

"Mathieu has been with Athletics Canada since 2005, has held the role of chief operating officer since 2016, and a succession plan was underway.

"The Board is very comfortable that the executive leadership team will work together to maintain business as usual for our members, associates, stakeholders and partners."

Canadian Running Magazine reported that shortly before the announcement, Bedford posted on Facebook that he intended to retire this year.

Bedford had joined Athletics Canada in April 2019, which the organisation said was initially intended to be for a period of 18 to 24 months.

His previous roles had included executive director for marketing and communications at the Canadian Olympic Committee, which covered the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, while he is also listed as a director at Commonwealth Sport Canada.

Bedford departs shortly after Canada won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, its best performance in the sport since Amsterdam 1928.