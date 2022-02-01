Beijing 2022 competition to start with curling mixed doubles two days before Opening Ceremony

A group of mixed doubles curling teams are to compete in the opening session of the 2022 Olympic Games here tomorrow at the Ice Cube, marking the start of the sports programme two days before the Opening Ceremony.

Britain's world champions Bruce Mouat and Jenn Dodds are due to start their campaign against Sweden's Oskar Eriksson and Almida de Val.

The Swedes claimed bronze last year at the World Championship, with it being Eriksson's second medal in the discipline.

He won gold in 2019 with lifelong friend and women's team member Anna Hasselborg, who took a break from mixed doubles following her world title to give birth, meaning she would miss the 2020 Championship, which was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dodds and Mouat are among the favourites on their respective four-person teams in the men's and women's competitions, meaning the Scots could become double Olympic medallists or champions at the Games.

Norway's World Championship silver medallists Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten are set to be the first competitors in action at Beijing 2022 ©WCF

Norway's World Championship silver medallists and married couple Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten could be the first winners at the Games, with the pair playing Tomáš Paul and Zuzana Páulová of the Czech Republic, another husband-and-wife team, in the opening match of the first session at 8.05pm.

Paul and Páulová won the bronze medal at the 2013 World Championship.

The two teams faced each other for the final spot on the World Championship podium at Fredericton in Canada nine years ago, with the rematch coming on day one of competition.

Australia qualified for the Games in curling for the first time at the Olympic Qualification Event in December and the pairing of Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill are set to face fellow qualifiers from the event in their first draw - Chris Plys and Victoria Persinger from the United States.

Plys will be part of John Shuster's rink too, who is looking to defend his men's Olympic title.

China's first athletes to compete at their home Games will be Ling Zhi and Fan Suyuan, who are in session one against the Swiss pairing of Martin Rios and Jenny Perret, the silver medallists at Pyeongchang 2018.

Ling and Fan have not competed together on the international stage and are a newly-formed team.

Canada's John Morris, right, pictured with former mixed doubles partner Kaitlyn Lawes, won the first Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles curling at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Two other teams, including Canadians Rachel Homan and John Morris, who were selected to represent the defending champions after COVID-19 cancelled the Olympic trials, are not due to start their competitions until Thursday (February 3).

Morris won the first Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles four years ago with Kaitlyn Lawes and is already an Olympic champion from Vancouver 2010 in the men's competition, while Homan is a world champion in the women's tournament.

Their first game is due to be against Britain.

Australia's Hewitt and Gill have also received coaching from Morris before qualifying for the Games.

Italy's Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini are also scheduled to start on Thursday, with a morning session match against the US.

Both are former Youth Olympians and will be contenders for medals after finishing fifth at the most recent edition of the World Championship in Aberdeen last year.

The top four teams from the round-robin stage will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners and losers of those respective games competing for gold and bronze.

The final day of mixed doubles competition is scheduled for February 8.