Egan Bernal has admitted he had 95 per cent chance of being paralysed following his training crash in his native Colombia last Monday (January 24).

The two-time Grand Tour winner sustained a series of injuries after crashing into a parked bus in Bogotá during a training ride on his time trial bike.

Images from the scene have shown Bernal being treated in the road, with a dent shown in the back of the bus, indicating the crash was at high speed.

Bernal underwent spinal surgery following the crash, while he also suffered injuries to his right leg, a fractured kneecap and a collapsed lung.

Bernal issued a statement on social media on Saturday (January 29) thanking medical staff at the Sabana University Clinic, while saying he nearly lost his life doing the sport he loves.

"Having had a 95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most," Bernal said.

"Today I want to thank God, @clinicaunisabana, all his specialists for doing the impossible, my family, @mafemotas, friends and all of you for your wishes.

"I'm still in the ICU waiting for more surgeries but trusting in God everything will be fine."





Bernal has since undergone two further surgeries, with the first to treat a fractured metacarpal in his right hand.

The second surgery was to manage dentoalveolar fractures in his mouth.

The Sabana University Clinic had claimed Bernal’s recovery has continued with a "favourable trend" in their latest comment on his condition.

Bernal signed a new five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers earlier this month, with the Colombian having targeted a return to the Tour de France in July.

The 25-year-old won the Tour de France in 2019 and was crowned Giro d’Italia champion for the first time last year.

His Ineos Grenadiers’ team-mate Brandon Rivera has also been treated at the same hospital, after sustaining a crash in the region on Thursday (January 27).

Rivera sustained a fractured and dislocated elbow, as well as dislocating his acromioclavicular joint in his shoulder.