Two-time Grand Tour winner in intensive care following multiple surgeries after training crash in Bogotá

Colombia's two-time Grand Tour winner Egan Bernal is in intensive care after undergoing surgery on his spine following a training crash in Bogotá.

A statement from Clinica Universidad de La Sabana confirmed Bernal had undergone spinal surgery.

He had also undergone surgeries on his right leg, a fractured kneecap and a collapsed lung.

"The Sabana University Clinic would like to inform the public that the surgery carried out on Egan Bernal Gomez was successful," a statement read.

"The Neurosurgery group reduced a dislocation fracture from T5 to T6 with a herniated disc trauma.

"Under constant intraoperative monitoring for potential issues, surgical instrumentation was carried out from T3 to T8, with his neurological health remaining undamaged and conserving the usability of the segments involved.

"We will be following his progress in the next 72 hours at the Intensive Care Unit and hoping he responds to the surgery that was carried out as a result of this high-energy trauma.

"In addition, we are also commencing the rehabilitation process in order to achieve the best results possible for the patient.

"In accordance with new findings or changes to his condition, we shall inform further.

"We are united with his family and the rest of the Colombian nation in our concern for him."

Egan Bernal underwent multiple surgeries at Clinica Universidad de La Sabana ©Getty Images

Bernal reportedly sustained the injuries after crashing into a parked bus in Bogotá.

Images from the scene have shown Bernal being treated in the road, with a dent shown in the back of the bus, indicating the crash was at high speed.

Ineos Grenadiers issued a statement following the incident, which took place on a team training camp.

"Bernal, who is at a team training camp near his hometown, was accompanied to hospital by team medical staff and was conscious upon arrival," Ineos Grenadiers said.

"He is stable and undergoing further assessment.

"The team will provide an update on Egan's condition in due course."

Bernal signed a new five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers earlier this month, with the Colombian having targeted a return to the Tour de France in July.

The 25-year-old won the Tour de France in 2019 and was crowned Giro d’Italia champion for the first time last year.

Es horrible leer de la caida de Egan. Todo equipo @INEOSGrenadiers y el deporte esperanzas noticias buenas. Otra recuerda de el peligrosos de los caminos.



We are all hoping you are ok @Eganbernal. So scary to read this news. A sad reminder how dangerous our training can be. — Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeoghegan) January 24, 2022

Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart is among several riders to have tweeted their support to Bernal.

"We are all hoping you are ok @Eganbernal," the Briton, who Bernal succeeded as Giro d’Italia champion, wrote.

“So scary to read this news.

"A sad reminder how dangerous our training can be.

Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez also wished Bernal a quick recovery.

"To our beloved champion, @Eganbernal, we wish him a speedy recovery after the accident he suffered while training with his teammates," Duque said.

"We trust that his state of health will evolve satisfactorily and that he can continue reaping triumphs for Colombia."