Jarl Magnus Riiber came back to the Nordic Combined World Cup with a bang, winning the first Nordic Combined Triple leg in Seefeld in Austria.

The Norwegian, who has missed the last four World Cup events through injury, topped the podium on a triumphant return.

Strong winds meant that the ski jumping round was called off after the first six athletes jumped on the Toni-Seelos-Olympiaschanze.

It was decided that the results from yesterday's provisional competition round (PCR) - led by Riiber - would instead be used to decide the starting order for the 7.5 kilometres cross-country race.

Riiber's leading jump of 107 metres, which translated to 127.9 points, meant that he was given a 57sec headstart over Terence Weber of Germany and Estonian Kristjan Ilves, who scored 113.7 and 113.6 points, respectively.

Despite Riiber only recording the 18th-fastest time in the race, his advantage was enough to keep him in front of Germany's Vinzenz Geiger, who crossed the line 25.4sec later in second place.

Current leader of the overall Nordic Combined World Cup standings, Johannes Lamparter of Austria, clocked in 30.9 behind to claim the bronze medal.

The result closes the gap between Riiber and Lamparter from 100 to 80 points.

The usual points given out are halved due to the PCR scores being used, so Riiber was only awarded 50 while Lamparter took 30.

Riiber dominated the early stages of the season, winning seven of the opening eight events.

However, he had been forced to withdraw from the previous four legs due to a recurring back injury.

His absence allowed Lamparter to shoot to pole position, but today's performance indicated the 20-year-old's lead may not last much longer.

The Seefeld tripleheader continues tomorrow with a 10km Gundersen.