Schladming slalom to take place in final men's Alpine World Cup event before Beijing 2022

Schladming will host the final men’s Alpine Ski World Cup event prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, with slalom competition set to take place at the Austrian resort.

The night event will be held on the Planai course tomorrow, marking the fifth of nine slalom World Cup competitions this season.

Norway’s Lucas Braathen leads the slalom World Cup rankings heading into the event, with victory in Wengen and a second-place finish in Kitzbühel seeing him move onto 235 points.

Compatriot Sebastian Foss-Solevag and Switzerland’s Daniel Yule follow on 180 and 162 points, respectively.

Dave Ryding occupies fourth place in the standings with 160 points, after becoming the first British athlete to win an Alpine World Cup gold medal in Kitzbühel on Saturday (January 22).

Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt is assured of retaining the lead in the overall World Cup standings until at least the conclusion of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen event, which is due to be the first held after Beijing 2022 on February 26 and 27.

Austria's Marco Schwarz triumphed at the night slalom race last year.

Organisers claim tickets for the night race were sold out after three minutes, with the event having been limited to 1,000 spectators due to COVID-19.

"Three minutes after the tickets for the Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Schladming for the legendary Nightrace were put online for public sale, they were already sold out," a statement read.

"After heavy snowfalls of the last days the team around OC boss Hans Grogl was busy to remove the snow masses from the race track.

"A large number of volunteers did an excellent job and brought the slope back to top condition.

"So the runners can expect a perfect, rock hard, race track on Tuesday evening.

"We are looking forward to a wonderful event, which will be held under the currently valid COVID-19 regulations.

"Also under these special circumstances the 25 Nightrace in Schladming will be a super show."

Skiers are then scheduled to travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympics, with the men’s downhill event set to be the first Olympic Alpine skiing races due to take place at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field in Yanqing District on February 6.