Kilde claims comfortable victory in first downhill at Kitzbühel World Cup

Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde surged to victory in the first downhill event of the marquee Alpine Ski World Cup in Kitzbühel.

Kilde laid down a marker with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics fast approaching as he completed a course shortened due to high winds in a time of 1min 55.92sec.

He finished 0.42sec clear of French veteran Johan Clarey, whose team-mate Blaise Giezendanner snatched a surprise third.

Victory for Kilde, who had to overcome a wobble during his run, saw him earn a sixth World Cup win of the season and strengthened his lead at the top of the overall downhill standings.

The 29-year-old is also second on the overall World Cup leaderboard but trails Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, fifth in today's downhill, by more than 300 points.

Claiming his first downhill World Cup victory on the Hahnenkamm-Rennen, @AleksanderKilde places 1st with a 0.42 lead on @yoclarey, who's last podium was Kitzbühel in 2021. @Blaise_Gzndnnr claims his first downhill World Cup podium by placing third💪#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/EYffce3Q60 — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) January 21, 2022

"I had such a good run, incredible feeling, standing here now just over a year after the operation on my knee, quite incredible," said Kilde.

"Today was one of the days when I had a really good feeling.

"I don't understand myself why I was so fast.

"I've never been like that before."

A second downhill at the famed Austrian venue is due to be held on Sunday (January 23), following tomorrow's scheduled slalom.