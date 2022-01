Hosts India face being kicked out of the Women's Asian Cup after failing to field a team for today's game versus Chinese Taipei, owing to COVID-19 issues.

The match did not go ahead as India did not have the necessary 13 players available to play, as dictated by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rules.

AFC rules also state that a team who cannot play a match will be considered to have withdrawn from the tournament.

However, the AFC said the matter "will now be referred to the relevant AFC Committee(s) in accordance with the applicable regulations", indicating there is a chance for India to appeal to be allowed to remain in the competition, given the circumstances.

Special AFC rules for COVID-19 state: "In exceptional circumstances and provided that any rescheduling will not affect the Match Schedule determined by the AFC General Secretariat, the AFC Competitions Committee (or any sub-committee carrying out duties on its behalf) may grant an exception to the foregoing and allow the relevant Match to be rescheduled."

The perfect birthday gift 🎁 😍



🇨🇳 Wang Shuang gifts herself 2️⃣ goals on her birthday as China steer past Iran in #WAC2022 Group A! pic.twitter.com/ZDH9Mduguo — #WAC2022 (@afcasiancup) January 23, 2022

The match in Navi Mumbai was supposed to be both sides' second of the tournament.

Over at the Mumbai Football Arena, the day's other game was able to go ahead.

China thrashed Iran 7-0, which moved them onto six points and assures the Chinese a quarter-final berth.

Wang Shuang and Wang Shanshan both bagged braces in the victory.