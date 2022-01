Hosts India confirm two positive COVID-19 cases on eve of AFC Women's Asian Cup

Two members of the Indian team have tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in the country.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the positive tests on Twitter, adding in a statement that the two unnamed players "are currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility".

News of the COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp came prior to the opening day of the tournament tomorrow.

"The AIFF prioritises the health and safety of its players, and are following all the necessary health protocols as have been laid down by the AFC," the AIFF added.

The AFC and tournament organisers have implemented a series of measures designed to mitigate the risk posed by the COVID-19 virus.

India are due to play their first game of the competition against Iran in Group A at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai tomorrow.

It is scheduled to follow the tournament opener between China and Chinese Taipei at the Mumbai Football Arena in the same group.

Defending champions Japan, seeking a third straight title, are in Group C with South Korea, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Group B features Australia, beaten by Japan in the last two finals, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia.

The tournament will be the first AFC Women's Asian Cup to be contested by 12 teams.

It is due to conclude with the final at DY Patil Stadium on February 6.

Five teams will qualify for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand through the Asian Cup.