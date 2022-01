A group of medical experts have criticised the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) framework for transgender and differences in sex development (DSD) athletes, claiming it ignores the science and focuses on inclusion.

In a position paper, scientists linked to the International Federation of Sports Medicine and European Federation of Sports Medicine Associations warn the IOC's guidelines could lead to unfair competition in female sport.

They argue the IOC's stance that there should be "no presumption of performance advantage" is "is in stark contrast with the outcome of the 2015 IOC consensus, the scientific evidence, and the subsequent assessment of numerous sports medicine associations/commissions".

The IOC in November updated its framework for the participation of transgender athletes, which are due to be implemented after the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

It marks a move away from the IOC's 2015 consensus statement, which had a "one-size-fits-all" approach to the participation of transgender athletes, based on testosterone levels.

The previous framework required transgender athletes seeking to compete in the female category to lower their testosterone to below 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months.

Laurel Hubbard's participation at Tokyo 2020 sparked debate over transgender rules ©Getty Images

The group of 38 experts and scientists to have signed the paper, including two members of the IOC's own Medical and Scientific Commission, also argue the IOC should set standards on the subject rather than providing recommendations for International Federations to follow.

They warn the IOC's guidelines could lead to athletes "self-identifying" into the gender category of their choice.

"The new IOC framework mainly focuses on a particular human rights perspective, and the scientific, biological or medical aspects are not considered," the position paper states.

The head of the World Athletics medical department, the International Cycling Union medical director and the the chair of the World Rowing Sports Medicine Commission have also signed the paper, which they hope will spark debate about the IOC's framework.

"It is true that it is only fair on transwomen to respect their choice to compete against cisgender women but fairness is always bidirectional and one group cannot decide what is fair for another," World Rowing Sports Medicine Commission chairman Jurgen Steinacker told the Mail on Sunday.

"In this case, I think what they are doing is unfair on females."

Critics, however, have claimed the arguments presented in the position paper are outdated.

Human Rights Watch said the IOC's position was a "significant step toward protecting the dignity of all women athletes".

The pressure group claimed it "represents a turning point for the fundamental rights of athletes, and a boost for women’s inclusion in sports worldwide".

insidethegames has contacted the IOC for comment.