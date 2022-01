Bankes and Nörl win again at Snowboard Cross World Cup in Krasnoyarsk

Britain's Charlotte Bankes and Germany's Martin Nörl made it two wins apiece at the Snowboard Cross World Cup double header in Krasnoyarsk.

Both athletes won the women's and men's events respectively yesterday, and World Cup leader Bankes came out on top again in the big final to clinch a third victory from five this season.

The women's podium was a carbon copy of yesterday's, with France's Chloé Trespeuch second and American Lindsey Jacobellis third.

Belle Brockhoff of Austria came fourth for the second consecutive day.

Trespeuch and Brockhoff both moved up a place in the overall Snowboard Cross World Cup standings, sitting on 310 and 280 points respectively.

Bankes leads the way on 409, with Italy's Michela Moioli slipping to fourth on 276 after winning the small final, just as she did yesterday.

Whoa, now that's what we call suuuuper tight racing🤯

We got to witness quite the show at the big final of men today with German machine #MartinNoerl grabbing back-to-back wins here in Krasnoyarsk AND taking over the leaderbib with this performance

💪👏👊#fissnowboard #sbx pic.twitter.com/AANstNAiv7 — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) January 9, 2022

Nörl had not won a Snowboard Cross World Cup event since December 2018 before yesterday but has now triumphed in two in as many days.

He raced to victory in the big final, and took over the men's leader bib in the overall standings as he joined Austria's Alessandro Hämmerle on 286 points.

Jakob Dusek of Austria placed second at the second World Cup in the Russian resort and is third for the season on 270.

Canada's Éliot Grondin was third in Krasnoyarsk and sits 56 points short of the overall podium on 214.

Adam Lambert of Australia finished fourth in the big final.

The last stop of the Snowboard Cross World Cup circuit before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is scheduled to be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy on January 28 and 29.