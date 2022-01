Athletics Australia could set up an initiative that allows Para athletes to have their equipment reused for the next generation, with athletes expressing concerns over the high cost of equipment.

This programme would allow kit such as old running blades and wheelchairs to be passed down, with a potential registry on the way to break down financial barriers associated with Para athletics.

Paralympic champions Vanessa Low and Scott Reardon brought up the issues after the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, telling the Canberra Times the price of competing was much higher in athletics than other popular Para sports such as swimming.

Paralympics Australia and Sport Australia have a Para sport equipment fund to allow athletes across 24 disciplines to apply for funding for equipment but do not have a registry list as proposed by Athletics Australia.

An Athletics Australia spokesperson confirmed they did not have a formal programme in place, but it could be on the horizon at some point.

Vanessa Low is one of the Australian athletes to speak out about the high cost of Para athletics ©Getty Images

"Para athletics, and in fact, many Para sports face this challenge, whereby athletes with disabilities aren't always able to afford the costs associated with obtaining equipment," said a spokesperson for Athletics Australia to Canberra Times.

"While Athletics Australia does not currently have a formal equipment program in place, we work with many partners to help athletes on the pathway receive equipment, including Paralympics Australia and Wheelchair Sports New South Wales to name two.

"It is something that has been discussed with the launch of The Athletics Foundation just a few months ago.

"Donors and benefactors can donate to The Athletics Foundation, and specify where they would like the money to go.

"We understand the need for athletes to access better equipment, and The Foundation will work to ensure no athlete is left behind due to monetary barriers."

Running blades approximately cost £10,500 ($14,400/€12,600).