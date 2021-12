Athletics Australia has appointed Peter Bromley chief executive on a permanent basis, having held the position in an interim capacity since April.

Bromley led Australian athletics through the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, as well as playing a role in completing a national charter designed to bring the organisation closer to its member associations across the country.

"We are at an exciting time in the history of our sport, having finished an incredible Olympic and Paralympic campaign and there is much to be excited for next year and in the years ahead," Bromley said.

"We have a number of opportunities to grow our sport on our journey to Brisbane 2032, including ahead of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst in 2023, which we know will have a knock-on effect in inspiring more Australians to run, and of course, the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are around the corner, too.

"Our focus will remain on developing our business for the benefit of the Australian athletics community, and ensuring our athletes have ample opportunities to be competitive on the domestic and world stages."

Prior to becoming interim chief executive, Bromley was general manager of RunWest at Athletics Australia.

Bromley previously worked in financial services, data and property industries as an executive general manager and director.

Bromley was on the Athletics Australia Board for nine years before becoming the interim chief executive.

Madison de Rozario won Australia two gold medals at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Athletics Australia President Jan Swinhoe said the organisation was "extremely excited to have Peter join us in a more permanent capacity".

"Peter took on the role of interim chief executive at unique time for our sport," Swinhoe added.

"In that short period of time he has achieved an incredible amount, including creating positive change within the organisation and with our member associations and stakeholders.

"Peter's expertise as a leader, coupled with his passion and knowledge of the sport make him the perfect fit for the role on an ongoing basis, and we believe his business acumen and his strategic thinking will ensure we are on the right trajectory as we head towards a big year ahead highlighted by the World Athletics Championships, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the World Para Athletics Championships."

Australia won one silver medal and two bronze medals in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the nation took its largest track and field team for an away Olympics.

Nicola McDermott was second in the women's high jump, while Ashley Moloney and Kelsey-Lee Barber were third in the men's decathlon and women's javelin, respectively.

Australia won four gold medals, seven silver and eight bronze in athletics at the Paralympics.

Wheelchair racer Madison de Rozario claimed two gold medals, Vanessa Low reclaimed her long jump title, and 400 metres racer James Turner was also victorious.