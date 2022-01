The Vuelta a San Juan has been cancelled for the second successive year due to a rising number of coronavirus cases in Argentina.

A stellar line-up, including Slovakia’s Peter Sagan, Italy’s Filippo Ganna and Belgium’s reigning champion Remco Evenepoel, looked set to compete in the event, scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 6.

But it has been called off with organisers citing a surge in COVID-19 cases in Argentina as the reason for the decision.

"The organisation of the Vuelta a San Juan announces that, in light of the health situation in the world, the region, the country and the province due to COVID-19, and considering the various statistics that are known from the official entities, it has been decided to suspend the Vuelta a San Juan as an international event," a statement from the organisers read.

Peter Sagan was among several big names that were set to compete in San Juan ©Getty Images

The emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant has resulted in a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in Argentina.

The South American nation is experiencing record levels of cases, exceeding 40,000 a day.

Jorge Chica, sports secretary for San Juan, said the worsening COVID-19 situation meant they were unable to safely stage the cycling event in the Argentinian province.

"Throughout the health situation, the Governor and Government of the province have always had in mind that the priority is the health of the people of San Juan," said Chica.

"It saddens those of us who love sport, but also because of the positive economic impact that these events have."

The Vuelta a San Juan - which consists of seven stages - was last held in 2020 when Evenepoel triumphed.