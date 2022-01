Munich 2022 zooms in on mental for latest Count & Last initiative

Organisers of the Munich 2022 European Championships are placing a focus on mental health his month.

The topic is the latest to be the backbone for a project run under Munich 2022's Count & Last initiative.

It will see the "Future Class of 22" - a collection of young adults and teenagers encouraged to interact with he multi-sport European Championships and follow in the footsteps of the athletes competing at Munich who comprise the "Class of 22" - offered in-person and online workshops on mental health.

Open communication, building trust and compassionate language are to be particular areas of focus.

An online workshop has been set for January 16, and is open to all aged 14 to 20.

Not only a healthy body, but also a healthy mind are necessary to perform in sport and everyday life. Become part of the latest Count & Last project by signing up for one of our online mental health workshops!

Everyone who successfully completes the workshop will be asked to write about topics that matter to them on a paper hand.

The hands will then be turned into a big work of art for the cultural festival which will accompany the European Championships later this year.

Organisers have set a goal of collecting 500 hands.

European Championships across nine sports - athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, table tennis, sport climbing and triathlon - are due to be contested in Munich in August.

It is the second edition of the multi-sport event, after Berlin and Glasgow hosted it together in 2018, and will largely take place in the city's Olympic Park.