Hangzhou 2022 held a ceremony and media open day to show off the finished Asian Games Village, as the countdown continues to this year’s event in the Chinese city.

The ceremony marked the completion of all the buildings within the complex which is expected to accommodate around 20,000 people during the Games.

Local media were given the opportunity to walk around the Asian Games Village and view the infrastructure on December 29.

The complex comprises of three main components including the Athletes' Village due to house approximately 10,400 athletes and team officials from the competing National Olympic Committees.

There is also expected to be further accommodation for around 3,800 technical officials and 5,000 media members who will be housed in their own separate villages.

The Asian Games Village is situated on the south bank of the Qiantang River, three kilometres from the Hangzhou Olympic and International Expo Centre - the main hub of the event.

It is also supported by five satellite villages throughout Zhejiang province in eastern China to service the 40 sports, 61 disciplines and 482 events in 55 competition venues for the Asian Games.

The Organising Committee has also reported that the Qiantang Roller Skating Centre, Fuyang Water Sports Centre and Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre have passed the inspection test related to the functioning of sports events.

Fourteen gold medals are set to be up for grabs at Qiantang Roller Skating Centre, with 30 at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre in rowing, canoe sprint and canoe slalom, and 47 at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in shooting, archery and modern pentathlon.

Hangzhou is scheduled to play host to the Asian Games from September 10 to 25.