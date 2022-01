Ethiopian pair Ejegayehu Taye and Berihu Aregawi broke the women's and men's five kilometres world records respectively in Barcelona yesterday.

Taye, who had broken the Ethiopian 3,000m record earlier last year, set a time of 14min 19sec, taking 24sec off the world record.

The 21-year-old may have benefitted from competing in a mixed race, meaning she had male competitors to pace her to the finish line.

This was just the second international road race of her career.

🚨 WORLD RECORD 🚨



On the last day of 2021, Ejgayehu Taye 🇪🇹 runs 14:19 at @cursanassos to break the women's 5k world record (for a mixed race) by 24 seconds! pic.twitter.com/SphX0DecGg — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) December 31, 2021

Sweden's Meraf Bahta finished second in 15:04, almost 1min behind.

In the men's edition, Taye produced a sensational run of 12:49 to break Joshua Cheptegei of Kenya's world record - set in Lille earlier last year - by 2sec.

Uganda's Peter Maru finished second in 13:30, but it was the 5,000m Diamond League winner who stole the show.